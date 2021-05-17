ENC Alliance anticipates workforce growth after graduations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Alliance is anticipating huge workforce growth in Greenville and Pitt County.

Local colleges and universities recently honored thousands of graduates. Now, those grads are looking to get into the workforce. ENC Alliance is working on efforts to retain graduates in the area. The organization is partnering with industries in ENC to educate graduates about local career opportunities.

“We’ve put together a group called the BioPharma Career Pathways group, which is a partnership with ECU, Pitt Community College, public schools, North Carolina Biotech Center and the local economic development agencies to kind of encourage those recent graduates to go to work for these companies,” said Brad Hufford, vice president for business development with Eastern North Carolina Alliance.

