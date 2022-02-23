GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Are you too comfortable working from home?

A new study shows many working from home, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, started to neglect personal hygiene in alarming numbers. It seems working from home has brought new problems that didn’t happen as often.

As far as the actual numbers,

60% admit to working from the toilet at least once a week

2 in 3 have attended virtual meeting without brushing their teeth

88% are working in their pajamas, 84% work barefoot, 16% have worked naked

(Craftjack.com illustration)

Studies also show that 46% of remote workers are showering less than they were before, with 27 percent saying they only shower twice per week or less.

