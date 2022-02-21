Farmville Corporate Park getting $300,000 grant for infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is one of 10 locations across the state that will receive grants totaling over $2.1 million toward infrastructure, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced last week.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved ten grant requests, including one for the Farmville Corporate Park. Pitt County will get $300,000 to assist the county, in partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

According to a press release from the NC Department of Commerce, the county will use the Utility Account funds to provide sewer infrastructure for the 20-acre site, with an additional 150 acres ready for development, while the EDA funds will be used for water and industrial access.

“In order for North Carolina’s economy to continue growing, we must prioritize and support our rural communities,” Governor Cooper said. “We know these communities need new jobs and more investments, and that’s exactly what our grants accomplish.”

The RIA approved three other results in the Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account program:

City of Shelby (Cleveland County): A $709,530 grant will assist the City in constructing sewer infrastructure at a 62-acre site. The sewer construction is necessary to support the use of a recently constructed, 100,000-square-foot shell building. The Authority approved $562,500 for this project in April of 2021.

Franklin County: A $269,529 grant will assist the county, in partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), in providing infrastructure to Triangle North Franklin Business Park. The county will use the funds to provide water, sewer and industrial access in a section of the 85-acre park that suffers from a lack of infrastructure.

Randolph County: A $1,000,000 grant will assist the county in providing water and sewer access at the 160-acre industrial park currently being developed in Randleman. The park was selected for the Duke Energy Site Readiness Study in 2021.

The RIA approved six grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in three categories:

Vacant Building Category

City of Lenoir (Caldwell County): A $400,000 grant will support the reuse of an 800,000-square-foot building in Lenoir. The building will serve as a new location for Grand Manor Furniture, a vertically integrated furniture manufacturer specializing in the leisure and hospitality seating market. This project is expected to create 50 jobs, with an investment of $671,225 by the company.

Wayne County: A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 152,000-square-foot building in Goldsboro. The building will be occupied by Mount Olive Pickle Company, a leading brand of pickles, peppers, & relishes in the U.S. Overall, the company will create 167 jobs and invest more than $35 million in the project, with 24 jobs and an investment of $21,362,520 tied to this grant.

Existing Business Building Category

Burke County: A $200,000 grant will support the renovation of a 347,000-square-foot building in Morganton. The building is currently occupied by Meritor Heavy Vehicle Systems, a supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The company will create 25 jobs and invest more than $4 million in the overall project, with an investment of $3,910,000 tied to this grant.

Davidson County: A $150,000 grant will support the 57,000-square-foot expansion of a building occupied by Nordfab America in Thomasville. The company manufactures a Quick-Fit® clamp-together duct work and will be expanding their facility to support their new line of Quick-Fit® Visual for warehouse and design space. The project is expected to create 25 jobs, with an investment of $2,649,211 tied to this grant.

City of Thomasville (Davidson County): A $500,000 grant will support the renovation of a 157,470-square-foot building. The building is occupied by BrassCraft Manufacturing, a manufacturer and distributor of a variety of plumbing products for new construction, repair, and remodel in the U.S. and international markets. The company will create nearly 100 jobs and invest more than $13 million in the overall project, with 72 jobs and an investment of $1,925,000 tied to this grant.

Rural Health Category