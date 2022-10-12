KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you.

More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees.

“In the private jet charter space, we are one of the top five operators in the United States, out of about 2,000 of them,” said Jim Segrave, chairman and CEO. “So I’m very proud of where we came from.”

The new hangar will be dedicated to maintenance, repairs and overhaul capabilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With the new facility, new jobs are needed.

“We grew 70% literally in just the last 12 months, we expect to grow another 50% projected in the next 12 months,” said Segrave.

Jobs within flyExclusive include good benefits within the aviation industry.

“When you look at the jobs and you look at the wages, you know, these are two and a half times the average wage of the counties around us,” said Mark Pope, senior vice president of North Carolina Global Transport Economic Development Region.

One employee said that this is a great opportunity for the City of Kinston.

“I tell all of my passengers and everybody that I come in contact with that Kinston is such a small town. So something this big. It’s so amazing,” said Kamryn Woodward, a flight attendant for flyExclusive.

flyExclusive added they are proud to call rural, Eastern North Carolina home.

“It’s humbling to see the support that we have, and the partnership that we have with Lenoir County, with the state, with the Global TransPark has been incredibly important to our success,” said Segrave.

Officials with flyExclusive said they will continue to grow and expand. Job applications are being accepted, click here if you are interested in applying.