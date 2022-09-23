GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the last home football game for East Carolina University for the next three weeks. It also means it’s the last Freeboot Friday until October.

During the first four weeks of the college football season, Freeboot Friday has also been taking place in Uptown Greenville. It’s not very often the Pirates have four home games in a row, especially to start the season. People who put on and are a part of Freeboot Friday have been pleased about it all, including the business it has brought to the area.

The season opener between NC State and ECU started Freeboot Friday off with a bang. While the numbers dipped some during the game with Old Dominion, they rose again during Family Weekend against Campbell.

“With family weekend, we saw a big rebound, so, I mean, we probably had between maybe six and seven thousand people at the first one, maybe twelve … twelve-hundred at the second one, and I’d like to say we probably had two … two-thousand to twenty-five hundred at the one last week,” said Kyle Parker, director of events for Uptown Greenville.

ECU hosts Navy on Military Appreciation Weekend on Saturday at 6 p.m., which means people were optimistic about Friday’s events.

“It’s going to be a busy Uptown again, for really for the fourth weekend in a row, so we love that,” Parker said. “We do expect a lot of people from Annapolis that will be down here for the game. So, they’ll be again frequenting our hotels and our restaurants and walking around the uptown district and exploring.”

Businesses like Sup Dogs are ready for the customers, too.

“We have more staff members than ever, we’ve ordered more food than ever, more beer and liquor than ever, so we’re ready,” said Bret Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs. “You know, I hope for a good crowd, I hope for a win. If we win, people eat a little more, they have one more drink, and everyone’s in a good mood.”