Furniture makers, designers in High Point team up to open showrooms all year

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Furniture makers and designers in High Point are teaming up to get people into their showrooms 365 days a year.

Most of the year, the furniture capital of the world has empty streets and empty showrooms.

Through 2020, the emptiness lingered because of COVID-19.

“The restaurants felt that it wasn’t normal. And, of course, our hotels felt that as well,” said Melody Burnett, the president of Visit High Point.

Attendance for the Fall 2020 Furniture Market was down roughly 60%. Spring 2020 Market never happened.

“Without having that spring Market, we were able to look at a way to make lemonade out of lemons,” said Carol Gregg, who founded and designs for Red Egg Furniture.

She decided to team up with other local furniture makers and designers to create High Point x Design.

“A bunch of us got together and said, ‘hey, what can we do to open our showrooms to our interior designers and give our clients access year-round?'” she added.

That access to showrooms would be daily.

It’s something that Burnett hopes will help the city recoup some losses and become more of a destination for designers.

“We’re giving them even more opportunity to come and shop with their clients,” Burnett said. “Maybe get them some educational opportunities and just be a more year-round resource to them.”

It would make High Point more of a catch city.

“Once we can prove to the community that we have more foot traffic, I think you’ll see more businesses and developers wanting to do more interactions with High Point,” Burnett said.

“It’s great for business. It’s great for the High Point community to bring people into town besides just the twice a year market,” Gregg said.

Some of the showrooms are going to be open to the public. There will eventually be a list showing where people can shop.

The merger is in the early stages, but FOX8 is told the goal is to have everything in place in early March.