GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Area industry leaders learned about the future of Pitt County’s economy during a luncheon on Tuesday.

Hundreds gathered for the annual Economic Forecast Luncheon. East Carolina University Dr. Rick Niswander was the keynote speaker. He said the county’s unemployment rate is down to 3.9%.

“Greenville and Pitt County in particular are doing very well,” Niswander said. “They’re doing better than the state both in terms of number of people employed and the unemployment rate. Our unemployment rate in Greenville is down to what it was before the pandemic started.”

Niswander said he expects our region will be in good shape as we continue to come out of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said the county’s diverse economy will help bring economic growth in the next year.