RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved grant requests for 15 grants to local governments across the state, including Eastern North Carolina.

The grants, totaling $4,278,230, include commitments to create a total of 526 jobs, 324 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $200.9 million in private investment.

“When North Carolina’s rural communities succeed so does our whole state,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “These grants will stimulate more economic growth in rural North Carolina by improving buildings and other infrastructure to facilitate the creation of good jobs.”

The grants fall into two categories:

Vacant Building category

Town of Edenton (Chowan County): A $25,000 grant will support the reuse of a 5,506-square-foot building, which will be renovated to become a start-up restaurant, The Herringbone on the Waterfront. This project is expected to create five jobs and attract a private investment of $1,432,250.

Existing Business Building category

Craven County: A $500,000 grant will support the renovation of a 500,000-square-foot building in New Bern that is occupied by White River Marine Group, a boat manufacturer and affiliate of Bass Pro Shops that acquired the Hatteras brand and has plans to expand operations at this site. The company is expected to create a total of 500 jobs in the overall project, while 200 jobs and an investment of $33.5 million are tied to this grant.

Greene County: A $175,000 grant will support the expansion of a building in Stantonsburg that is occupied by H&T Trucking, Inc. The company, which transports grain, animal feed and live animals for local integrators and farmers, plans to add 2,250 square feet to the existing facility. This project is expected to create 31 jobs, with an investment of $162,589 by the company.

Two other RIA requests, which fell under the state’s Industrial Development Fund, Utility Account, were also approved. Those included:

Nash County: A $1,681,230 grant will support a sewer and roadway expansion as part of the County’s effort to improve the Middlesex Corporate Centre industrial park, preparing the location for future job creation and private investment.

Pitt County: A $100,000 grant will assist the County in providing a sewer line extension which will support an expansion at the Greenville facility of North State Steel, and may support growth by other businesses nearby. The company, a steel fabricator primarily serving construction of industrial, commercial, government, educational and healthcare facilities, plans to create 11 jobs and invest $1,050,000 in this project.

