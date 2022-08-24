MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) — A local organization is getting a grant to help small businesses in its area.

A $25,000 Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant is going to Downtown Morehead City Inc. The group said the grant money will help the community recover from a variety of hardships.

“They’ve struggled so much,” Downtown Morehead City Inc. Executive Director Lisa Rueh said. “I mean, not just the pandemic, we’ve had hurricanes, we’ve had fires we’ve had, you know, loss of workers, it’s just been so much seems to be one thing after another and our small businesses are just the heartbeat of the community and anything we can do to support them. It’s just, it’s just wonderful.”

The group said they are working on making grant applications available, and will let the community know when those open up.