GREENVILLE, N.C. — Duke Energy is awarding $500,000 in grants through the Hometown Grant Revitalization Program. The application process for the grant is now open.

This is the company’s second year supporting local businesses through the Hometown Grant Revitalization Program, and it has contributed more than $1.5 million to small business recovery in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to small businesses, and reminded us all how important they are to creating and sustaining vibrant downtowns,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Our Hometown Revitalization grants were very well-received across our communities last year. We hope this new wave of funding will continue to help local businesses and storefronts recover from a difficult few years and position them for a more prosperous future.”

Hometown Revitalization grants will be awarded in 20 communities across the state. Each community will be awarded $25,000 through a partnership with a local 501c3-administering nonprofit. The administering nonprofit will establish a microgrant program to deploy the funding to their local small business community. Microgrants may range from $500 to $2,500 per individual business.

Jones County is using asst year’s awards to enhance small business storefronts damaged by Hurricane Florence and to help businesses impacted by the pandemic. John Bender, Jones County Economic Development director, said supporting small businesses is more important now than ever.

“Small businesses in any county, but especially in Jones County, they’re the backbone of the community,” Bender said.

The grant application is open now through May 31 – the application and program details are available at duke-energy.com/2022. Grant decisions will be announced in August.