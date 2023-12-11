SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County is looking to add a new industrial site to the business community.

The county received $150,000 from the North Carolina General Assembly and another $15,000 from a Golden Leaf grant. They will now work with a site development company to pick a location for the future industrial park. County officials say a plan like this sets them up well for the future.

“We’re looking at life sciences. We would like to get into advanced manufacturing. Maybe even aerospace with how close we are to the (North Carolina) Global TransPark,” said Greene County Economic Development Director Trey Cash. “What we’re looking for is good, sustainable jobs that are well paying to get more money in people’s pockets here in Greene County.”

The county will be looking at potential sites in the next couple of months. Cash said they hope to have the site picked and marketing for businesses as early as 2025.