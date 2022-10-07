Because Chromebook has an offline connection to Google Drive, it’s easy to remain connected to your work even if you have internet instability.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet.

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone.

Greenville received Metronet’s ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. In addition to these the current offerings of one gigabit per second, speeds up to two gigabits are now available for residents and businesses.

All Metronet speeds are symmetrical, which is vital for high-quality video conferencing, gaming and online learning.

“Metronet is proud to officially deploy access to multi-gigabit speeds to our communities in North Carolina,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Multi-gigabit speeds will change the way the communities we serve spend their time online from the office and at home. These communities now have access to the fastest internet speeds available that will improve the quality of internet service and way of life. Fayetteville, Greenville, and Raeford are supported by a future-proof infrastructure that has the ability to scale to even faster speeds, supporting the continued growth and economic development of each community for decades.”

In the coming months, other communities throughout Metronet’s 16-state area will join Greenville with access to multi-gigabit speeds.

