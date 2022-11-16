GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The East Carolina University football team will play its last home game of the season on Saturday, and local businesses are preparing one more time for the boost in business they hope the home game will bring.

“It’s a massive influx of traffic, right? So, especially in a college town that kind of lives and breathes as the campus breathes. Whenever they have a big event, you see it spill out into the community,” said Nash owner Ryan Griffin.

Not only will Saturday be the last home game for Pirate fans, but it will also be Senior Day for the football team as the Pirates host the Houston Cougars. Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said this will definitely bring more people to the area.

“It’s Senior Day, you know. (ECU quarterback) Holton (Ahlers) and the rest of the seniors have meant so much to this program, sort of bringing us back to where we should be, and I know ticket sales are going well and people are excited, and I think there are going to be a lot of people in town,” Oliverio said.

Griffin said the 2 p.m. kickoff time against Houston at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium means fans will be coming before and after the game to frequent businesses.

“That’s my favorite kickoff time as a business owner and we haven’t had it yet. We either had the noon game or we had the late game. This one, I think people can come get a little bite to eat before they go to the tailgate and then come right after and hopefully celebrate a Pirate win,” Griffin said.

So, while the ECU Pirates get ready to take on the Houston Cougars, businesses are getting ready to take on the crowds that come with home football games, with some beginning preparations days in advance.

“We’re ordering more food, ordering more booze, and we’re ready to go from 11 am to 3 am,” said Oliverio.