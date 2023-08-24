GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Biotech is growing and Greenville and Pitt County.

According to the US Economic Development Administration, the Greenville-Pitt County Metropolitan Statistical Area ranks in the top ten for their Tech Hubs Key Technology Focus Area. Data from 2023 from Lightcast shows the area grew 11% in the last year, and $812 million in gross domestic product was brought in.

The Greenville ENC Alliance president and CEO said this is just a snapshot of what the future holds for the area.

“We know within chemical manufacturing, biopharma, some of those sectors, they’re projected to grow at double digits over the next ten years,” Greenville ENC Alliance President and CEO Josh Lewis said. “We’re going to continue to have job growth from a numbers perspective but also wage growth that comes with expanding your presence within those sectors of high-wage jobs.”

The Greenville ENC Alliance added growth within companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Catalent played a role in Greenville-Pitt County’s ranking.