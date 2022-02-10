Greenville pizza shop ready for Super Bowl Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Restaurants in Eastern North Carolina are doing what they can to be ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl as some continue to experience staffing shortages.

Officials with Marabella Old World Pizza say they are expecting a big crown and more deliveries on Super Bowl Sunday, and their team is ready to take on the night.

“We have enough delivery drivers now that if we have all of them there at the same time, you know they will get it done. Our delivery drivers do a really good job,” said Bella Lamacchia, assistant manager at Marabella.

It’s encouraged to call in your orders ahead of time, as they are expecting their wait time to be between 45 minutes and an hour.