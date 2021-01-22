Grover Gaming, Inc. passes $200 million in money raised for charities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville-based Grover Gaming, Inc. announced Thursday it had passed $200 million in money raised for charities. The money raised was through its charitable gaming and fraternal partners across the United States.

Grover Gaming is an electronic gaming design and software development company that’s been in Greenville since 2013. According to a press release, the partners involved in helping raise the money represent hundreds of charities, organizations, and fraternal groups throughout Kentucky, North Dakota, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Ohio. They have utilized Grover Gaming’s Electronic Pull-Tab and Electronic Raffle devices to raise funds for their charitable causes.

The company lists organizations including the Loyal Order of the Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles use these funds to support and care for millions of Americans and Veterans through the establishment of hospitals, schools, retirement homes, children’s homes, and research centers.

“We are excited to surpass another important milestone for our charitable gaming partners,” said Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming. “Although the past year has been difficult for many Americans, we are proud to help these charities and fraternal organizations secure the financial resources necessary to help support their local communities and fulfill their core missions during these difficult times.”

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Virginia, and Ontario Canada. The company was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most prestigious private companies in the US for the second year in a row, achieving the rank of #194 on Inc Magazine’s annual list in 2020.



For more information about Grover Gaming, visit grovergaming.com.