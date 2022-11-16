GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Holistic Co. is now open in Uptown Greenville after three years of preparation.

Owner Alex Hardison said the idea for The Holistic Co. brand stemmed from some health complications of his own. He partnered with his wife, Tatum Hardison, to bring their brand to life.

“For us it was about a pursuit out of desperation for a diagnosis I had. We kept looking for answers and started finding some in holistic health,” said Alex Hardison.

Their products range from hemp sugar scrubs, topical muscle and joint relief creams and hemp-infused baked goods. Two more locations are open in Smithfield and Fremont.

View the video to learn more about The Holistic Co.’s take on holistic health alternatives.