GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In life, like business, it’s all about getting ahead.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying business jobs in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Bern using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.

Tax preparers

Greenville (No. 16)

– Annual mean salary: $39,200

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

Jacksonville (No. 11)

– Annual mean salary: $31,960

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

Training and development specialists

Greenville (No. 15)

– Annual mean salary: $52,870

– #427 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

Jacksonville (No. 10)

– Annual mean salary: $46,250

– #492 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

New Bern (No. 11)

– Annual mean salary: $50,980

– #452 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

Human resources specialists

Greenville (No. 14)

– Annual mean salary: $56,800

– #400 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

Jacksonville (No. 8)

– Annual mean salary: $58,790

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

New Bern (No. 9)

– Annual mean salary: $62,130

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

Fundraisers

Greenville (No. 13)

– Annual mean salary: $60,360

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Greenville (No. 12)

– Annual mean salary: $61,250

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Greenville (No. 11)

– Annual mean salary: $64,670

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

Jacksonville (No. 9)

– Annual mean salary: $50,870

– #497 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

New Bern (No. 6)

– Annual mean salary: $68,440

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

Logisticians

Greenville (No. 10)

– Annual mean salary: $64,900

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

Jacksonville (No. 2)

– Annual mean salary: $78,810

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

New Bern (No. 4)

– Annual mean salary: $79,440

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

Compliance officers

Greenville (No. 9)

– Annual mean salary: $67,520

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

Jacksonville (No. 7)

– Annual mean salary: $61,240

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

New Bern (No. 7)

– Annual mean salary: $67,350

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

Cost estimators

Greenville (No. 8)

– Annual mean salary: $69,800

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

Jacksonville (No. 6)

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

New Bern (No. 10)

– Annual mean salary: $56,410

– #484 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Greenville (No. 7)

– Annual mean salary: $74,120

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

Accountants and auditors

Greenville (No. 6)

– Annual mean salary: $74,150

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

Jacksonville (No. 5)

– Annual mean salary: $71,480

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

New Bern (No. 5)

– Annual mean salary: $74,590

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

Loan officers

Greenville (No. 5)

– Annual mean salary: $77,870

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

Jacksonville (No. 4)

– Annual mean salary: $72,230

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

New Bern (No. 8)

– Annual mean salary: $63,090

– #439 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

Financial and investment analysts

Greenville (No. 4)

– Annual mean salary: $84,730

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

Personal financial advisors

Greenville (No. 3)

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

New Bern (No. 1)

– Annual mean salary: $111,870

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

Management analysts

Greenville (No. 2)

– Annual mean salary: $88,080

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

Jacksonville (No. 1)

– Annual mean salary: $83,630

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

New Bern (No. 2)

– Annual mean salary: $95,900

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

Project management specialists

Greenville (No. 1)

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

Jacksonville (No. 3)

– Annual mean salary: $76,120

– #431 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

New Bern (No. 3)

– Annual mean salary: $79,890

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)