GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In life, like business, it’s all about getting ahead.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying business jobs in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Bern using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.
1 / 16Unsplash
Tax preparers
Greenville (No. 16)
– Annual mean salary: $39,200
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
Jacksonville (No. 11)
– Annual mean salary: $31,960
– #271 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
2 / 16Kzenon // Shutterstock
Training and development specialists
Greenville (No. 15)
– Annual mean salary: $52,870
– #427 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
Jacksonville (No. 10)
– Annual mean salary: $46,250
– #492 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
New Bern (No. 11)
– Annual mean salary: $50,980
– #452 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
3 / 16Rido // Shutterstock
Human resources specialists
Greenville (No. 14)
– Annual mean salary: $56,800
– #400 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
Jacksonville (No. 8)
– Annual mean salary: $58,790
– #341 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
New Bern (No. 9)
– Annual mean salary: $62,130
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
4 / 16Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Fundraisers
Greenville (No. 13)
– Annual mean salary: $60,360
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
5 / 16fizkes // Shutterstock
Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Greenville (No. 12)
– Annual mean salary: $61,250
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
6 / 16Pressmaster // Shutterstock
Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Greenville (No. 11)
– Annual mean salary: $64,670
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
Jacksonville (No. 9)
– Annual mean salary: $50,870
– #497 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
New Bern (No. 6)
– Annual mean salary: $68,440
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
7 / 16Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
Logisticians
Greenville (No. 10)
– Annual mean salary: $64,900
– #321 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
Jacksonville (No. 2)
– Annual mean salary: $78,810
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
New Bern (No. 4)
– Annual mean salary: $79,440
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
8 / 16ernestoeslava // Pixabay
Compliance officers
Greenville (No. 9)
– Annual mean salary: $67,520
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
Jacksonville (No. 7)
– Annual mean salary: $61,240
– #374 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
New Bern (No. 7)
– Annual mean salary: $67,350
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
9 / 16Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
Cost estimators
Greenville (No. 8)
– Annual mean salary: $69,800
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
Jacksonville (No. 6)
– Annual mean salary: $61,980
– #381 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
New Bern (No. 10)
– Annual mean salary: $56,410
– #484 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
10 / 16Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Greenville (No. 7)
– Annual mean salary: $74,120
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
11 / 16ImageFlow // Shutterstock
Accountants and auditors
Greenville (No. 6)
– Annual mean salary: $74,150
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
Jacksonville (No. 5)
– Annual mean salary: $71,480
– #284 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
New Bern (No. 5)
– Annual mean salary: $74,590
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
12 / 16comzeal images // Shutterstock
Loan officers
Greenville (No. 5)
– Annual mean salary: $77,870
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
Jacksonville (No. 4)
– Annual mean salary: $72,230
– #280 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
New Bern (No. 8)
– Annual mean salary: $63,090
– #439 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
13 / 16Undrey // Shutterstock
Financial and investment analysts
Greenville (No. 4)
– Annual mean salary: $84,730
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
14 / 16Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
Personal financial advisors
Greenville (No. 3)
– Annual mean salary: $87,850
– #356 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
New Bern (No. 1)
– Annual mean salary: $111,870
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
15 / 16fizkes // Shutterstock
Management analysts
Greenville (No. 2)
– Annual mean salary: $88,080
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
Jacksonville (No. 1)
– Annual mean salary: $83,630
– #309 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
New Bern (No. 2)
– Annual mean salary: $95,900
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
16 / 16Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
Project management specialists
Greenville (No. 1)
– Annual mean salary: $94,060
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
Jacksonville (No. 3)
– Annual mean salary: $76,120
– #431 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
New Bern (No. 3)
– Annual mean salary: $79,890
– #358 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)