GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

#10. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $43,670

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– Employment: 56,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)

— Napa, CA ($70,330)

#9. Food service managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $52,240

– #422 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#8. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $72,470

– #494 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#7. Construction managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $85,060

– #425 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#6. Sales managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $87,740

– #502 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#5. General and operations managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $90,830

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#4. Medical and health services managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $107,190

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#3. Administrative services managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $119,750

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#2. Computer and information systems managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $133,210

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#1. Financial managers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $144,940

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)