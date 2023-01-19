ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in the Rocky Mount metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

Canva

#18. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $38,390

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– Employment: 56,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)

— Napa, CA ($70,330)

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#17. Food service managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $53,910

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#16. Social and community service managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $62,210

– #392 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $73,900

– #484 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

USACE NY // Flickr

#14. Construction managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $90,060

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $94,820

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Canva

#12. Sales managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $100,360

– #456 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#11. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $101,160

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#10. Administrative services managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $102,950

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#9. Facilities managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $103,810

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#8. Industrial production managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $109,650

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#7. Purchasing managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $110,820

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Medical and health services managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $114,560

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Pixabay

#5. General and operations managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $114,920

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Human resources managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $116,730

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $131,330

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Canva

#2. Financial managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $132,570

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#1. Marketing managers

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $135,710

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)