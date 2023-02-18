GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Science contributes to a large number of jobs in Jacksonville and Eastern North Carolina.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

Highest-paying science jobs in Greenville

Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock

#3. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $60,860

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#2. Occupational health and safety specialists

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $76,050

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#1. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $94,560

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)