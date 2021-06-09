Home health agencies experience worker shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest pandemic shortage isn’t toilet paper or cleaning supplies, it’s healthcare workers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country needs 1.1 million nurses to fill open positions over the next few years. The shortage becomes even more pronounced when you focus on the home health care industry.

Kim Holley owns My PCA Greenville. Her nurses and aides provide care to homebound people and families. She started the business in 2019 with 20 employees.

Now, she only has eight.

She said the pandemic is to blame. Employees didn’t feel safe going into other people’s homes or needed to stay home with kids.

The shortage led the team to adapt their care plans.

“We’re bringing the people from the outside into the home, when everyone was really like, ‘OK, I want to be isolated, and I’m not sure if I even want to have this service,’ which led to a lot of family members becoming caregivers,” said Holley.

She believes things are picking up again. Her business is starting to see more applications. She’s also offering monthly incentives for employees.

Holley hopes to get her team up to 40 people to better serve her clients.