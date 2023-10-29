GREENVILLE, N.C. — You know by now that Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world.
He’s best known as the CEO and co-founder of both Tesla and SpaceX. But how did he make all that money?
Click the video to find out more.
by: NewsNation/Nexstar
Posted:
Updated:
by: NewsNation/Nexstar
Posted:
Updated:
GREENVILLE, N.C. — You know by now that Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world.
He’s best known as the CEO and co-founder of both Tesla and SpaceX. But how did he make all that money?
Click the video to find out more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now