Hubbell Power Systems to create more than 70 jobs with Rocky Mount expansion project

RALEIGH, N.C. – Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. a global manufacturer of electrical power products for utilities will expand operations in North Carolina with an $8.9 million investment in the City of Rocky Mount, Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday. The company will add 73 new jobs.

“Manufacturers find the right ingredients for success in North Carolina,” said Cooper. “Companies like Hubbell Power Systems can locate anywhere in the world, but once they experience our world-class workforce training and transportation networks they know it’s a smart decision to expand in North Carolina.”

Hubbell Power Systems is an operating unit of Hubbell Incorporated, an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. The company’s facility in Rocky Mount is home to the PenCell Plastics brand, a line of specialized enclosures for utility infrastructure markets, such as grade-level enclosures, ground pedestals, and equipment pads. The company’s new project in Rocky Mount will expand its current manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for its products from market-leading customers in the Electric Utility, Communications, Contractor & Industrial, and Water markets.

“We appreciate the current and past support of the local community and the State of North Carolina,” said Scott Martz, vice president and general manager for Hubbell Power Systems. “This expansion allows us to meet the current and growing future needs of our customers while providing job growth opportunities for people in the Rocky Mount community.”

“I’m pleased to see Hubbell Power Systems will expand their PenCell Plastics’ site in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “There’s a reason North Carolina is the number one manufacturing state in the Southeast U.S., and expansions like this one demonstrate our workforce training and infrastructure investments are paying dividends.”

The company’s new jobs will yield an average salary over $40,000, in line with Nash County’s average annual wage. Once the project’s new jobs are in place, the local region will benefit from a more than $3 million payroll impact in the community, each and every year.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Hubbell Power Systems’ expansion in the City of Rocky Mount. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“PenCell has been a valued manufacturer in Rocky Mount since the 1960s,” said N.C. Representative James Gailliard. “We’re excited to see Hubbell Power Systems has decided to invest once again in our community to create these welcome jobs.”

“The importance of existing industries in our state should not be overlooked,” said N.C. Senator Lisa Barnes. “We welcome this new growth in our area and will continue to look for ways to support Hubbell Power Systems and their PenCell facility as they expand in Rocky Mount.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, ElectriCities, the City of Rocky Mount, and the Carolinas Gateway Partnership.