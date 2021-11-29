‘It’s that sense of community:’ Local shops reflect on holiday sales, looking towards ‘Cyber Monday’ deals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Black Friday weekend proves to be a time of deals, deals and more deals.

These stores aren’t losing any steam when it comes to offering deals. Local businesses across Eastern North Carolina worked hard to keep shoppers local rather than at big-box competitors.

Jess-lee Ceravone is the owner of Halo Home in Greenville. She said shopping locally brings that sense of community but also offers more routes to purchase than a major retailer.

“It’s nice to come local because you have the warm and fuzzies so you’re able to feel and touch and meet your neighbors and meet people in the community so it’s really nice to be able to have that interaction with the community,” said Ceravone. “We have a lot of customers who FaceTime us and we actually are their personal shoppers. That’s actually become a thing.”

Ceravone said with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, they had many plans but are also working to continue those on their site for Cyber Monday.

Vestique is a boutique here in town with only ten locations around the North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia areas.

Kimberly Morgan is the store manager for the boutique and she tells me they are happy to be in a town like Greenville because they want to be able to offer people here a new way to shop on major sale holidays.

“I know we hear a lot that there’s not a lot of places to choose from in Greenville to find things for the customer base we have. Our demographic is more college girl and if she’s looking for something right away then it’s going to be easier to get it from a local store than ordering online, it might not come in, it might not fit,” said Morgan.

Morgan said their website has been so popular that they are shipping orders overseas often, proving Cyber Monday is expected to be huge for them.

Ceravone and one of her teammates actually tell me that they have regulars that they have now built a relationship with one another. Making that transaction go way beyond just the cash register.