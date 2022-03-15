JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Recently, Stacker.com, through the Bureau of Labor Statistics, took a look at the top construction-related jobs in New Bern. On Monday, the focus was on Greenville.

The final city that is looked at in Eastern North Carolina is Jacksonville.

The American Institutes of Architects’ Consensus Construction Forecast predicts that nonresidential construction will grow 4.6%, while the overall commercial construction market will see a 5.4% increase. This is against market expectations of global construction gains of 3.7%, meaning the U.S. market is expected to be ahead of the curve. Moreover, road and highway construction is expected to reach $108 billion annually by 2024.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in construction in Jacksonville using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked based on annual pay as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

1 / 14Pixabay

#14. Helpers–electricians

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,340

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,440

– Employment: 73,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,070)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($53,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($52,310)

– Job description: Help electricians by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

2 / 14Canva

#13. Helpers–brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,680

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,190

– Employment: 21,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($63,660)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($61,010)

— Reno, NV ($54,490)

– Job description: Help brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, or tile and marble setters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

3 / 14Pixabay

#12. Construction laborers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,330

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Employment: 971,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

4 / 14Forestfolks // Flickr

#11. Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $32,940

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,930

– Employment: 29,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Joplin, MO ($71,930)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($70,340)

— Rochester, MN ($63,200)

– Job description: Clean and repair septic tanks, sewer lines, or drains. May patch walls and partitions of tank, replace damaged drain tile, or repair breaks in underground piping.

5 / 14Canva

#10. Pipelayers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $33,890

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,060

– Employment: 33,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($77,880)

— Eugene, OR ($76,240)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($72,600)

– Job description: Lay pipe for storm or sanitation sewers, drains, and water mains. Perform any combination of the following tasks: grade trenches or culverts, position pipe, or seal joints.

6 / 14Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#9. Carpenters

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $35,100

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

7 / 14Canva

#8. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $40,560

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

8 / 14John Leung // Shutterstock

#7. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,940

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

9 / 14Canva

#6. Construction and building inspectors

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,600

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

10 / 14Canva

#5. Painters, construction and maintenance

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,150

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,460

– Employment: 217,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,360)

— Salinas, CA ($64,630)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($63,070)

– Job description: Paint walls, equipment, buildings, bridges, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. May remove old paint to prepare surface prior to painting. May mix colors or oils to obtain desired color or consistency.

11 / 14Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#4. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

12 / 14Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#3. Electricians

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,730

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

13 / 14Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#2. Sheet metal workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,210

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

14 / 14sculpies // Shutterstock

#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,890

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.