GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A well-known car dealership in Eastern North Carolina is expanding its space and services.

Joe Pecheles Hyundai just opened its new $7.5 million facility on Greenville Boulevard. The Pecheles Family has been in the dealership industry since 1965. Now, this new 22,000-square-foot facility is helping them to serve more people and even create an extra 15 jobs for people in the area.

“It allows us to service and sell more vehicles. And then we need more employees to take care of our customers,” said Brian Pecheles, president of Pecheles Automotive Group. “We did this to invest in our facilities for our customers and our employees.

“Greenville is our home. I was raised here. that’s why it’s so important to invest in Greenville. We’re a company that is now in our 59th year and we hope to keep growing to service all of the great people in Greenville and Eastern North Carolina.”

The old Hyundai dealership building will be torn down and turned into more parking and viewing areas sometime this fall, Pecheles said.