GREENVILLE, NC – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance is pleased to announce that Tom Kulikowski, former chairman of the organization, has agreed to serve as the interim president and chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2022. Kulikowski retired from Penco Products Inc. as president and CEO in December. He brings decades of experience in industry, manufacturing, economic development, and corporate leadership.

“Having been part of the formation of this public-private partnership and serving first as vice chairman and then as chairman of the Greenville ENC Alliance, I have gotten to know the team members, board members and investors which makes me excited to take on this expanded role,” shared Kulikowski.

Kulikowski moves into this position after the organization’s former president and CEO, Steve Weathers, took a leave of absence last summer and resigned at the end of January. Prior to accepting this role, Kulikowski resigned as chairman of the organization per the bylaws which do not allow an individual to serve in both capacities. Greg Steele, president of TowneBank Greenville and vice chairman for the Greenville ENC Alliance, will perform duties of the board chairman until the annual election is held in June.

“The Board is excited to have Tom serve in this interim role. He brings vast experience in leading companies and guiding organizations to success,” said Steele. “He will provide stability and leadership for our public-private partnership.”

In addition to his work with the Greenville ENC Alliance, Kulikowski brings a strong commitment to community involvement as he serves on a variety of nonprofit boards and foundations. Prior to the start of the Alliance, he was involved with the former Pitt County Development Commission as a committee member.

“The benefits of business expansion or new businesses locating here touch all of us as we know that in economic development, a rising tide lifts all boats,” said Kulikowski. “We are eager to bring more capital investment and good-paying jobs to Pitt County.”

Kulikowski will serve in this interim role until a new president and CEO is appointed. A Search Committee has been formed and is in the process of evaluating and selecting a search firm. Michael Overton, former chairman of the Greenville ENC Alliance, is serving as Chair of the Search Committee. Other members include Kulikowski, Gloristine Brown, Mayor of the Town of Bethel; J. Drake Brinkley, organization secretary and Commercial Real Property Attorney at Ward and Smith; Ann Wall, Manager of the City of Greenville; Tony Cannon, General Manager of Greenville Utilities Commission; Lawrence Rouse, President of Pitt Community College; and Spence Cosby, former chairman of the Pitt County Committee of 100.