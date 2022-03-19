CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At the height of the pandemic, millions of Americans took advantage of historically low interest rates by refinancing their mortgages. Recent findings by Bloomberg, however, show not all Americans were given the same opportunity to get approval by lenders.

A Bloomberg analysis of federal mortgage data shows that Wells Fargo rejected more than half of its Black applicants. The data indicated that the minority group received the lowest approval rate, while 72 percent of white homeowners were given the green light.

“This shows that we are systematically supposed to have things harder. It shows Wells Fargo being the third-largest bank and being the least to actually approve loans for people who are actually qualified for it. It’s disgusting,” Action NC Community Organizer Apryl Lewis said.

Eleven U.S. Senators sent a letter to federal regulators requesting an investigation into Wells Fargo’s treatment of Black homeowners. In the letter, the lawmakers question whether the bank is complying with fair housing and fair lending laws.

In a statement to Queen City News, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said:

“We will review the letter and provide our perspective on the analysis reflected in the recent story, which ignored critical information about Wells Fargo’s lending to Black homeowners and the full range of our efforts to help meet the homeownership needs of diverse customers.



We are confident that our underwriting practices are consistently applied regardless of the customer’s race or ethnicity.



Our analysis shows that additional, legitimate, credit-related factors that are not available in HMDA data were responsible for the differences in our refinance approval rate for Black homeowners. The fact is, Wells Fargo helped more Black homeowners refinance their mortgages in 2020 than any of the other largest bank lenders and the 83% increase in our refinance loans to Black homeowners in 2020 compared with 2019 was by far the biggest gain among those banks. In 2021, we increased that total by 88%. What’s more, over the most recent decade (2011 – 2020), Wells Fargo helped as many Black families purchase homes as the next three largest bank lenders combined.”