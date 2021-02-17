Kinston officials join others seeking service improvements from Suddenlink after complaints

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – “We’ve had a lot of issues with the internet going in and out,” said Kelli Morgan.

Morgan and many others around Kinston are complaining to city officials about Suddenlink’s lack of service.

“It’s ridiculous,” Morgan said. “You have to wait almost a week for them to come and fix anything anymore because they outsource their technicians.”

Problems range from pricing practices to customer service to internet connections. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy wrote to Attorney General Josh Stein seeking his help in pushing the company for improvements.

“Our focus was on Eastern North Carolina as to how we have accessible reliable good quality WIFI,” Hardy said.

Hardy said the pandemic is showing how important internet access is and the problems that come when its unreliable or non-existant.

“When we started to have students who have to be home that were doing the remote virtual learning that really, really showed us that we are in a bad situation here in our rural cities and towns,” Hardy said.

Hardy and other area leaders recently met with Congressman Greg Murphy and State Rep. Chris Humphrey. They’re working together to address issues people are having with the internet provider.

“I think we are all on the same page in working together trying to figure out solutions,” Hardy said.

Murphy said Suddenlink’s people are working on fixing these issues. Murphy plans to meet with the provider’s executives next month, and he’ll watch to see if they meet their promises.