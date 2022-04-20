GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Twenty years is a long time. A local restaurant will be celebrating the milestone anniversary later this week.

On Saturday, starting at noon, Christie’s Euro Pub is celebrating 20 years in Greenville. The Euro-style pub, which opened in December 2001, will be celebrating the accomplishment with food and live music from The Still Shakers, Mac N Juice and David Dixon.

The event will be held at 301 S Jarvis Street in Greenville.

