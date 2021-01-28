Looking for a different taste? There’s a soda that’s made in North Carolina

We all have our favorites, but most of the soft drinks we enjoy tend to be from one of the big bottling companies. Still, there are lots of smaller companies that are turning out sodas designed to be different. Brad Jones has an inside look at Bingo Bango Fresh Fruit Soda, that’s Made in North Carolina.

Find locations in the Triad and Triangle that stock Bingo Bango Soda by checking their website bingo-bango.com. They also offer home delivery, and there are plenty of recipes on their Instagram as well.