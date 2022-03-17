GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday it was pure madness for businesses in Greenville and other spots in Eastern North Carolina.

But that’s a good thing.

Thursday not only was St. Patrick’s Day, but it was also the official start of March Madness, the men’s college basketball tournament. Local bars and restaurants were pumped for all the business, which comes at just the right time as we continue to move away from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans enjoyed food, beverages, basketball and more fun at a number of locations all over ENC

“Our employees are there. They’re good,” said Drew Moss, owner of Mporium Greenville, to WNCT’s Claire Molle. “They can handle you know, whatever flow comes in over the weekend or during the week. So we always have a fully stocked cooler.

“We have backups all the time. So I think I think we’re ready. I’ve ordered enough beer to last us a while.”

At Pitt Street Brewery, it was more of the same. Patrons came to celebrate the lucky holiday, enjoy some food and beverages and take in the college hoops. The business was running two St. Patrick’s Day beers as well as a festive green beer.

Mary Ann Ricks is the manager and said it’s nice to see so many people coming out, especially after a few years of celebrating alone during the pandemic.

“It’s good for business, but we feel it’s even better for the community,” Ricks said to WNCT’s Erin Jenkins. “We like to have events where everyone feels welcome. everyone can throw on some green to celebrate today.”