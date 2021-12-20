Many small businesses across NC getting some much-needed help soon, Jones County included

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many small businesses across North Carolina are getting some much-needed help soon. This is all because of Duke Energy’s Hometown Revitalization Grant Program.

The Jones County Economic Development Director, John Bender, told 9OYS that a lot of Jones County businesses have struggled to bounce back after Hurricane Florence just three years ago and then the COVID-19 pandemic now.

He’s urging all local businesses in the area to apply for this grant program as soon as possible.

“In 2018 is when we had Hurricane Florence. And so Pollocksville and Trenton and the majority of the county was underwater. And so, you know, our towns were shut down for a while,” said John Bender. “And then you just get hit with this pandemic, only a couple of years later. And you know, we just, we haven’t had time to catch up. And so we’re still trying to work on that,”

Bender explained this money can go towards anything that these businesses may need.

“This money can go towards things that they have done and things that they plan on doing in the future. And so small grants of $500 to $2,500, and the county received $25,000 total. So that’ll be divvied up to the applicants,” said Bender.

Bender adds they are hoping to get all the applications in by the end of December so they can start reviewing them in January. He told 9OYS not a lot of people have applied so far, but he hopes to see that number change in the future.

“So many people that had to shut down and they lost so much business, I mean, there’s help out there available, and I just want people to take advantage of it,” said Bender.

Bender says if you have trouble applying or have any questions, contact him directly.