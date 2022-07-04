WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to start a business in Washington County, Martin County’s Chamber of Commerce is now here to help.

Washington County’s Chamber of Commerce closed three years ago because of high operating costs and turnover rates. Because of this, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce saw the need to help businesses in the area. On Sunday, they started adding Washington County businesses as chamber members.

“It started with phone calls to our office asking if there was a chamber for Washington County,” said Rebecca Harned, executive director for Martin County Chamber of Commerce. “It was folks that would do business here and wanted to know if we’re doing anything in our neighboring communities. So that sparked the interest.”

Harned said they’ve already had a few members from Washington County and encourage others to join.