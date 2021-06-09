McDonald’s seeks to hire 10,000 employees in North Carolina

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — McDonald’s is seeking to hire around 10,000 employees as they prepare to reopen their dining rooms ahead of a busy summer season.

They off on-the-job training and flexible scheduling, and have implemented COVID-19 precautions in all of their locations.

Applications can be found online at mcdonalds.com/careers