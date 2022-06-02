GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New restaurant alert.

There’s a new place to eat in Greenville, and it’s hot. Nash Hot Chicken is open at 114 E. 5th St., in Uptown, not far from Sup Dogs and Chico’s. In addition to its food, the new business has a selection of beers and spirits. You can dine-in, take out or enjoy the outdoor setting.

WNCT spoke with the owner of Nash Hot Chicken, Ryan Griffin, about how the new restaurant was remodeled, the live music that plays weekly and what kind of food is on the menu: Hint-It’s chicken.

Check out the above video to learn more. Staff members give a walkthrough of the location for any customer wanting to come to visit.