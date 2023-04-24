GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four North Carolina cities rank in the top 20 of best cities to start a business, according to a new report from WalletHub.com.

Next week is National Small Business Week and WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a study on which large cities are the most small-business friendly. One hundred U.S. cities were compared across 19 different startup-friendly qualities.

Durham ranked No. 4 with Charlotte following closely at No. 8. N.C.’s capital, Raleigh, was ranked No. 11. Over in the west, Winston-Salem was ranked No. 13.

Check out the full study to see the parameters and which city ranked number one.