RALEIGH, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 98 of North Carolina’s counties in April 2023 and increased in two.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.8 percent while Buncombe County had the lowest at 2.4 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.5 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The not-seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.1 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 76 counties, increased in 10, and remained unchanged in 14. Eleven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, one increased, and three remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in April by 8,286 to 5,051,146, while those unemployed decreased by 21,948 to 163,394. Since April 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 63,968, while those unemployed decreased 2,657.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not-seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for June 16 when the statewide unemployment rate for May 2023 will be released.

Click here for an unemployment map of the state. Click here for a county-by-county breakdown.