GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to a recent study by MyBioSource.com, North Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 29 of this year.

A Google survey of over 4,000 people conducted in July shows that employees in North Carolina experienced their peak burnout 180 days into the year.

The study identified the exact date on which each state’s employees reported experiencing burnout. Broken down across the state, the average employee living in Vermont experienced burnout before those in other states: just 127 days into the year, on May 7.

Industries in which workers experience the earliest burnout in the year:

Legal: burnout by June 12 Finance: burnout by June 13 Tourism: burnout by June 14 Education: burnout by June 14 Media: burnout by June 27

Industries in which workers experience the latest burnout in the year by comparison:

Retail: burnout by July 22 Energy: burnout by July 23 Public Sector: burnout by July 29 Tech: burnout by August 1 Real Estate: burnout by August 22

The American Psychological Association’s 2021 Work and Well-Being study discovered that more than three-fourths of employees had experienced stress related to work matters in the month prior to the survey, and almost three in five employees reported experiencing negative impacts of work-related stress. Meanwhile, 32% reported emotional exhaustion, while 36% reported cognitive weariness, and an overwhelming 44% said they had experienced physically fatigued.

Here are five tips to help with burnout:

Try taking short breaks throughout the workday

Even if they’re quick five- or ten-minute micro-breaks between tasks during the day, it can help reset your energy levels, especially if you’ve been sitting down for a prolonged period of time. During these quick breaks, you can practice mindful breathing exercises, take a short walk, meditate, or simply do some stretching to refuel.

2. Set balanced work-life boundaries (and stick to them)

Especially if you are working remotely, these boundaries are essential to help ensure your work life doesn’t intrude on your personal life. Stick to a day schedule and make sure to regiment strict hours for the start and end of the workday.

3. Open discussions about burnout in the workplace

It can feel isolating when you’re experiencing negative symptoms onset by burnout, therefore, creating space for informative discussions about this occupational phenomenon can be helpful in sharing advice, as well as prevention and management strategies.

4. Make sure you’re getting enough rest

Many employees think they can push through the debilitating symptoms of burnout, but the truth is that adequate rest is often the best remedy. Try slowing down your daily pace and pay attention to what your body and mind need.

5. Get professional support

If you’ve tried a variety of measures and methods to alleviate burnout symptoms to no avail, it could be worthwhile to look into support programs or counseling to receive professional help. When mental health is on the line, it’s important to help manage the issue at hand effectively and sustainably.