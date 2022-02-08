NC Works holds job fair in Greenville for former QVC employees impacted by January facility fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Good news is on the way for many former QVC employees impacted by last month’s fire at the Rocky Mount facility.

Tuesday at the Greenville Convention Center, an NC Works-hosted job fair was held to help former QVC employees find new jobs. They are the same employees who lost work due to the recent fire that destroyed the Rocky Mount-area factory. The fire resulted in many employees being laid off and seeking new employment.

At least 25 employers from all over Eastern North Carolina were at Tuesday’s event. One of the vendors, Seddreika Bryant with Thermo-Fisher Scientific, said she has sympathy for those employees because she knows what it’s like to feel a sense of uncertainity.

“I was shocked, I was frightened for not just the person that lost their life and the family, but also the employees because this is a traumatic life changing event and then I put themselves in their shoes, if this was me, how would I feel?” Bryant said.

Tequa Moss was an area manager at the QVC center for two years. She told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove she was grateful for all of the organizations coming together to help those who are struggling to find work.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity,” Moss said. “I appreciate everything that everybody has been doing. QVC has actually been a great help, NC Works has been a great help, it’s a lot of opportunity out there, there’s a lot of positions available. And everybody’s doing everything they could to help us out.”

9OYS spoke with the hosts of the event from NC Works, potential employers and even a former QVC employee to discuss this unique job fair.

Click on the above videos to learn more. Click here for a link to find out more about NCWorks.gov.