Netflix got us away from brick and mortar, and now it’s bringing us back

If you’ve ever wanted Netflix to be more of an interactive experience, the streamer has big plans that might be for you. After effectively driving brick-and-mortar movie rental stores out of business, Netflix is launching brick-and-mortar locations beginning in 2025, offering food, merchandise and experiences.

What are ‘Netflix Houses?’

Netflix’s physical locations will be called “Netflix Houses,” and they’ll offer merchandise, food and show-related activities where fans can shop, play and interact with their favorite Netflix shows.

Netflix has been testing this kind of concept for a while, Forbes reports. In June, the streamer tried out Netflix Bites, a temporary dining pop-up inspired by some of its food and culinary shows. In May, it hosted “Only on Netflix” in Japan, where settings from popular shows like “Stranger Things” and “Emily in Paris” were recreated for fans to explore. Last year, Netflix launched The Queen’s Ball: a Bridgerton Experience, a traveling event where fans could dress like regency characters and attend a Bridgerton-style ball.

Netflix plans to open its first two Netflix Houses in the U.S. in 2025. In addition to food and retail, it sounds like events like the pop-ups hosted in the past might become mainstays to draw more fans to visit.

Netflix merchandise you can get right now

If you’re into the idea of Netflix merch, you don’t need to wait for a Netflix House to open. There’s already an online store for that.

Netflix DVD Sleeping Bag

Get cozy and watch Netflix all night in this zippered sleeping bag, inspired by the red envelopes that Netflix used to ship DVDs straight to subscribers’ homes. The DVD program may have ended, but these envelopes are still iconic.

Netflix Black Print Hoodie

If you love Netflix, you can wear it right on your sleeve — and all over the rest of your soft cotton hoodie with this printed pullover that features the Netflix logo.

Netflix x BEAMS Logo Hoodie

Want to get cozy and comfortable for your Netflix binge? This hoodie is what you need with a relaxed fit and soft cotton material. The reflective Netflix logo is just a bonus.

Netflix Nylon Track Pants

These comfortable nylon track pants are inspired by Netflix’s service of “enjoying movies and series as much as you want, when and where you want.” They’re the perfect ‘fit for cozying up for a movie marathon.

Spalding x Stranger Things ‘Fireball’ Basketball

Inspired by the Hellfire Club’s D&D dice, this basketball is the perfect gift for any “Stranger Things” fan.

Stranger Things Hellfire Club Hat

Show your love of “Stranger Things” with this classic snapback hat with an embroidered front and Hellfire Club’s logo.

