BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — More business and economic opportunities are coming to one Eastern North Carolina county.

The community of Bridgeton in Craven County is welcoming a new ABC warehouse and retail store. After outgrowing the office and warehouse space located near Glenburnie Road, a bigger warehouse with more office space and a more modern ABC retail store will be built along U.S. Hwy. 17.

“So the plan is to build a new warehouse right over here next to the Shell station,” said Denny Bucher, vice-chairman of the Craven County Board of Commissioners and the Board of ABC Commission. “it’ll be a multipurpose building. it will be a warehouse and offices for the ABC commission for Craven County, and then on the other side of this driveway will be a retail store.”

Bucher said it will be a much-needed boost to the area’s economy and community.

“They’ve lost some businesses here, there’s a restaurant over here that closed after the pandemic, the hurricane that came through here four years ago was devastating to this little town, a lot of homes were damaged and destroyed, so they’re kind of looking to rebuild and get the growth growing here,” Bucher said.

The 10,000-square foot warehouse will deliver alcohol to restaurants and bars and anywhere else within Craven County that sells alcohol. The 5,000-square foot retail store will be the sixth ABC store in Craven County and will also have a tasting area.

In efforts to keep it local, Farrior & Sons out of Farmville will be constructing these facilities.

“Because of the financial stewardship of the Craven County ABC Board they had the funds to fund the project,” said TimRandall, project estimator with Farrior & Sons. “We’re very excited to be selected to construct the new ABC retail store for Craven County as well as a warehouse for their pickup liquor by the drink customers.”

Randall said construction will begin in mid-August and will take about a year to complete. Bucher expects both places to be open for business around Labor Day of 2023.