NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A new business in New Bern came full circle with its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

Coastal Cycle Share, which announced last August that it was coming to New Bern, held its ceremony in front of friends, the mayor and more. The business held a soft launch on Oct. 19, 2022, and is now in full gear as the summer tourist season heats up.

Sightseeing just got easier with the new business, and owners Stephen and Maureen Clayton say they are ready to cater to residents and tourists.

“I mean it’s such a personal experience to be able to ride a bike downtown and see the shop owners and just really see all the beautiful architecture and experience what New Bern has to offer,” said Maureen Clayton.

The Claytons say this has been a year in the making.

“New Bern already has so many exciting restaurants and shopping ventures downtown and so many quaint opportunities for tourism visitors as well as residents to enjoy,” Maureen Clayton said. “Now, we have another way for them to interface with our beautiful community.”

The bicycles are stationed at four different locations throughout the historic downtown area: Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., Freshwater Beer Co., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and The Galley Store & Marina.

“Our base rate is $3 to unlock our bikes, and then they’re 10 cents a minute,” Stephen Clayton said. “Then we also offer a special during the week. a three-hour rate of $10 for three hours. and then we also offer a half-day rate for $18, full-day rate for $25 and then a weekend rate for 48 hours for $45.”

The couple also said summertime is the perfect time to launch their new business, with over 500 people already using their bikes since their soft launch.

“We just hope that people will love and explore new bern the way that we do,” Maureen Clayton said. “So we just hope people can enjoy our community and really get to see it in a personalize experience.”