NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – A new business is coming to New Bern that hopes to provide residents and tourists access to bicycles to connect them to downtown, Five Points and other parts of the city.

Coastal Cycle Share is expected to open around mid to late August. All the bikes will have the following:

7-gear Shimano gearing with V-brakes

Rear basket

Safety lights

Phone holder

There will be three docks in New Bern where the bikes can be found:

Freshwater Beer Company (904 Pollock Street)

The Gallery Store (300 East Front Street)

Beary the Hatchet (304 South Front Street)

All the bikes can be rented through the Movatic app, which allows riders to sign the wavier electronically and pay with a credit card. Advertising opportunities are available for local businesses on each bike.

If there are other communities that are interested in having a bike share system, you can reach them at that 252-631-6213 or you can email them.

Click the above video to find out more.