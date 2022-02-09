New cafe in Trenton ready to welcome customers

TRENTON, N.C. — A locally-owned restaurant in Trenton is welcoming everyone to try them out.

1784 Cafe offers breakfast and lunch options for hungry customers. Owner Andrea Eubank said business has been booming, however, they had to push back their original opening date. Despite that, customers have been stopping by.

“We’ve had delays on getting products and just getting materials to get started on getting everything built,” Eubank said. “Some of the businesses it’s been hard to get people out here to do, you know, plumbing and those types of things. So it was a bit of a challenge.”

Jones County Economic Development Director John Bender said these new businesses are a great way to revitalize the downtown area of Trenton.