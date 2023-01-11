WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington.

Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation.

Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening. In celebration, the facility is offering Fast Pass memberships at a discounted rate of $9.99 per month.

