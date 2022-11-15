GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — As of October of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.2% higher than in September.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 2.0% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in Illinois and 4.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in September 2022.

1 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lenoir County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 26,935 (899 unemployed)

2 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Montgomery County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 11,413 (373 unemployed)

3 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#48. Moore County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 40,699 (1,332 unemployed)

4 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Randolph County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 65,436 (2,147 unemployed)

5 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Rowan County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 67,165 (2,194 unemployed)

6 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sampson County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 28,066 (917 unemployed)

7 / 50Canva

#44. Craven County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 40,971 (1,374 unemployed)

8 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. Forsyth County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 186,510 (6,344 unemployed)

9 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Gaston County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 113,746 (3,851 unemployed)

10 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wilkes County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 26,528 (913 unemployed)

11 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#40. Beaufort County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 19,712 (684 unemployed)

12 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#39. Cherokee County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 10,826 (379 unemployed)

13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Wayne County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 50,942 (1,802 unemployed)

14 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Caswell County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 9,757 (348 unemployed)

15 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cleveland County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 47,874 (1,745 unemployed)

16 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Mitchell County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

– Total labor force: 5,914 (214 unemployed)

17 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Harnett County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 54,939 (2,052 unemployed)

18 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Pitt County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 88,467 (3,264 unemployed)

19 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rockingham County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 39,526 (1,479 unemployed)

20 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chowan County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 5,598 (211 unemployed)

21 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#30. Clay County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.2%

– Total labor force: 4,012 (151 unemployed)

22 / 50Canva

#29. Guilford County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 260,797 (9,838 unemployed)

23 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Perquimans County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

– Total labor force: 4,879 (187 unemployed)

24 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lee County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 25,998 (1,001 unemployed)

25 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#26. Onslow County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.4%

– Total labor force: 66,653 (2,590 unemployed)

26 / 50Canva

#25. Pasquotank County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 16,432 (645 unemployed)

27 / 50Canva

#24. Hyde County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.2%

– Total labor force: 1,809 (72 unemployed)

28 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Columbus County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 22,799 (931 unemployed)

29 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Martin County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 8,525 (348 unemployed)

30 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anson County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 10,095 (427 unemployed)

31 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bladen County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 13,953 (590 unemployed)

32 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#19. Brunswick County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 56,330 (2,356 unemployed)

33 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bertie County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 7,274 (320 unemployed)

34 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#17. Graham County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 3,021 (134 unemployed)

35 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Northampton County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 7,079 (308 unemployed)

36 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#15. Rutherford County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 24,128 (1,082 unemployed)

37 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hertford County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 8,459 (393 unemployed)

38 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tyrrell County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

– Total labor force: 1,373 (63 unemployed)

39 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hoke County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 20,391 (972 unemployed)

40 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 4,315 (205 unemployed)

41 / 50Canva

#10. Cumberland County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 128,303 (6,270 unemployed)

42 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Nash County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 41,462 (2,021 unemployed)

43 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wilson County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 32,351 (1,657 unemployed)

44 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Richmond County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 16,213 (843 unemployed)

45 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Robeson County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 47,527 (2,599 unemployed)

46 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Halifax County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 18,905 (1,070 unemployed)

47 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vance County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.9%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 16,515 (977 unemployed)

48 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scotland County

– Current unemployment rate: 6.5%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 10,962 (716 unemployed)

49 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Edgecombe County

– Current unemployment rate: 6.8%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 19,905 (1,350 unemployed)

50 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Warren County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.6%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: +0.6%

– Total labor force: 6,632 (505 unemployed)