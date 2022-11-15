GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — As of October of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.2% higher than in September.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 2.0% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in Illinois and 4.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.
To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in September 2022.
1 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Lenoir County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -1.2%
– Total labor force: 26,935 (899 unemployed)
2 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Montgomery County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
— 1 month change: -0.5%
— 1 year change: -0.6%
– Total labor force: 11,413 (373 unemployed)
3 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#48. Moore County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.7%
– Total labor force: 40,699 (1,332 unemployed)
4 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Randolph County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.6%
– Total labor force: 65,436 (2,147 unemployed)
5 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Rowan County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
— 1 month change: -0.5%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 67,165 (2,194 unemployed)
6 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Sampson County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -0.6%
– Total labor force: 28,066 (917 unemployed)
7 / 50Canva
#44. Craven County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
— 1 month change: -0.4%
— 1 year change: -0.5%
– Total labor force: 40,971 (1,374 unemployed)
8 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Forsyth County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 186,510 (6,344 unemployed)
9 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Gaston County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -1.2%
– Total labor force: 113,746 (3,851 unemployed)
10 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Wilkes County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.6%
– Total labor force: 26,528 (913 unemployed)
11 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock
#40. Beaufort County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.7%
– Total labor force: 19,712 (684 unemployed)
12 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock
#39. Cherokee County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -0.6%
– Total labor force: 10,826 (379 unemployed)
13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Wayne County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 50,942 (1,802 unemployed)
14 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Caswell County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 9,757 (348 unemployed)
15 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Cleveland County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -1.1%
– Total labor force: 47,874 (1,745 unemployed)
16 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Mitchell County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.6%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.8%
– Total labor force: 5,914 (214 unemployed)
17 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Harnett County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 54,939 (2,052 unemployed)
18 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock
#33. Pitt County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
— 1 month change: -0.8%
— 1 year change: -0.7%
– Total labor force: 88,467 (3,264 unemployed)
19 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Rockingham County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.7%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -1.0%
– Total labor force: 39,526 (1,479 unemployed)
20 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Chowan County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
— 1 month change: -0.5%
— 1 year change: -0.5%
– Total labor force: 5,598 (211 unemployed)
21 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock
#30. Clay County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.2%
– Total labor force: 4,012 (151 unemployed)
22 / 50Canva
#29. Guilford County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -1.1%
– Total labor force: 260,797 (9,838 unemployed)
23 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Perquimans County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
— 1 month change: -0.8%
— 1 year change: -0.8%
– Total labor force: 4,879 (187 unemployed)
24 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Lee County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 25,998 (1,001 unemployed)
25 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock
#26. Onslow County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.4%
– Total labor force: 66,653 (2,590 unemployed)
26 / 50Canva
#25. Pasquotank County
– Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
— 1 month change: -0.9%
— 1 year change: -0.5%
– Total labor force: 16,432 (645 unemployed)
27 / 50Canva
#24. Hyde County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
— 1 month change: -0.5%
— 1 year change: -0.2%
– Total labor force: 1,809 (72 unemployed)
28 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Columbus County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -1.2%
– Total labor force: 22,799 (931 unemployed)
29 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Martin County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.1%
— 1 month change: -0.5%
— 1 year change: -0.6%
– Total labor force: 8,525 (348 unemployed)
30 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Anson County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -1.7%
– Total labor force: 10,095 (427 unemployed)
31 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons
#20. Bladen County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
— 1 month change: -0.5%
— 1 year change: -1.1%
– Total labor force: 13,953 (590 unemployed)
32 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock
#19. Brunswick County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.2%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -0.7%
– Total labor force: 56,330 (2,356 unemployed)
33 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Bertie County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
— 1 month change: -1.0%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 7,274 (320 unemployed)
34 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#17. Graham County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
— 1 month change: -0.8%
— 1 year change: -1.3%
– Total labor force: 3,021 (134 unemployed)
35 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Northampton County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
— 1 month change: -0.6%
— 1 year change: -1.1%
– Total labor force: 7,079 (308 unemployed)
36 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#15. Rutherford County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
— 1 month change: -0.9%
— 1 year change: -1.1%
– Total labor force: 24,128 (1,082 unemployed)
37 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Hertford County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
— 1 month change: -0.9%
— 1 year change: -1.5%
– Total labor force: 8,459 (393 unemployed)
38 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Tyrrell County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
— 1 month change: -0.5%
— 1 year change: -0.8%
– Total labor force: 1,373 (63 unemployed)
39 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Hoke County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
— 1 month change: -0.7%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 20,391 (972 unemployed)
40 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Washington County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
— 1 month change: -0.8%
— 1 year change: -1.2%
– Total labor force: 4,315 (205 unemployed)
41 / 50Canva
#10. Cumberland County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
— 1 month change: -0.9%
— 1 year change: -1.2%
– Total labor force: 128,303 (6,270 unemployed)
42 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Nash County
– Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
— 1 month change: -0.8%
— 1 year change: -0.9%
– Total labor force: 41,462 (2,021 unemployed)
43 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Wilson County
– Current unemployment rate: 5.1%
— 1 month change: -1.1%
— 1 year change: -1.0%
– Total labor force: 32,351 (1,657 unemployed)
44 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Richmond County
– Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
— 1 month change: -0.8%
— 1 year change: -1.5%
– Total labor force: 16,213 (843 unemployed)
45 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Robeson County
– Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
— 1 month change: -1.0%
— 1 year change: -1.3%
– Total labor force: 47,527 (2,599 unemployed)
46 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Halifax County
– Current unemployment rate: 5.7%
— 1 month change: -0.9%
— 1 year change: -1.0%
– Total labor force: 18,905 (1,070 unemployed)
47 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Vance County
– Current unemployment rate: 5.9%
— 1 month change: -1.0%
— 1 year change: -1.1%
– Total labor force: 16,515 (977 unemployed)
48 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Scotland County
– Current unemployment rate: 6.5%
— 1 month change: -1.2%
— 1 year change: -2.1%
– Total labor force: 10,962 (716 unemployed)
49 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Edgecombe County
– Current unemployment rate: 6.8%
— 1 month change: -1.1%
— 1 year change: -1.3%
– Total labor force: 19,905 (1,350 unemployed)
50 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Warren County
– Current unemployment rate: 7.6%
— 1 month change: +0.7%
— 1 year change: +0.6%
– Total labor force: 6,632 (505 unemployed)