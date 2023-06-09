GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dana Taylor was once a hairdresser. Since she and her husband have adopted six children, she decided she needed a job that allowed more flexibility.

Her husband suggested she open a boutique because of her love for shopping. Taylor took that idea and ran with it. Now, a year later, she is the owner of Grace & Taylored Boutique, located in the Arlington Village shopping center in Greenville.

“My goal behind it was modesty and … moms. I thought about, we need things that are cute … and we wanna feel good and look good,” said Taylor.

Watch the video above to find out more about how she got started and the reason she decided to take the leap.