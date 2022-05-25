JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new hotel is coming to Jacksonville. Investors say the city is the perfect place to build because of the military bases and local attractions.

Camp Lejeune is home to over 40,000 troops, so families that come from out of town to see their service members always need places to stay.

“There’s a lot of reasons why people would want to come to Jacksonville,” said Interim City Manager Ron Massey.

Officials told 9OYS they’ve had more than six hotels like this come to the area over the past eight years.

“It benefits Onslow County as a whole by having people from out of the area, come spend some time here and visit all of our attractions and in the city and the county,” said Massey.

That includes everything from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to the Crystal Coast beaches.

“Whenever people stay in hotels in Jacksonville, they end up spending money at restaurants. And that brings sales tax. Plus, we have a hotel-motel tax on each room. And so, the city generates revenue from the hotels being here,” said Massey.

The hotel will have 84 rooms and will be geared toward extended-stay travelers.

“We feel like it’s a great location in Jacksonville is growing, the Marine Corps Base is phenomenal,” said one partner in the My Place Hotel Jacksonville, Kimberly Christner.

Developers say they’re hoping to have the hotel done by next spring.